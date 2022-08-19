Progress in Gooty-Dharmavaram rail doubling-electrification project

ADVERTISEMENT

SCR has announced the doubling with electrification of rail line between Taticherla and Zangalapalle for a distance of 18.8 km as part of Gooty - Dharmavaram doubling and electrification project enabling the trains to be operated with maximum permissible speed of 110 kmph.

This will enable the continuous double line connectivity for a stretch of 79 km from Gooty to Chigicherla. The works in the balance section of 11 km between Chigicherla - Dharmavaram are progressing in a fast manner to mark the completion of the entire project, informed an official spokesman on Friday.

Gooty - Dharmavaram project is a vital rail link connecting Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. This line also serves as one of the important routes connecting both the Telugu States with Bengaluru. The 90 km project being executed by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) was sanctioned at a cost of ₹636.38 crore and the project is being completely funded by Railways.

Already, 11 km between Kalluru and Garladinne was completed during September 2019, 11 km between Chigicherla and Zangalapalle during June 2020 and 10 km Garladinne - Taticherla stretch during November 2020. Works between 28 km Kalluru - Gooty was completed during October 2021.

Once the entire work is complete, it will ease the congestion on this important saturated single line section and enables to run more number of passenger and freight trains towards Bengaluru. The double line works between Dharmavaram - Bengaluru are also progressing simultaneously with some of the sections already completed. General Manager in charge A.K. Jain congratulated the teams associated with the works, said a press release.