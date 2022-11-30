Preparations in full swing for Airport Metro project launch

November 30, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The foundation for the proposed Hyderabad Airport Metro Express to be laid by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on December 9 is going to be a grand affair with various departments instructed to make the necessary arrangements for the same.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao held a preliminary meeting on Wednesday with top Metro Rail, police, traffic and municipal officials along with Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to discuss the arrangements.

Mr. Rama Rao stated that Airport Metro is going to be a prestigious project and likely to transform the commute and transit-oriented development across the route from Financial District to Shamshabad airport.

The Ministers and top officials were asked to scout and finalise the sites where the foundation stone is going to be laid and the proposed meeting for the Chief Minister was to be held.

The Minister also called upon city MLAs to get involved in the function and said that a meeting will be called later this week to chalk out a plan for the launch programme, said an official release.

Master Plans

In a separate press release, Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana informed that the master plans for 74 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are under implementation while those of the remaining 68 municipal bodies are in various stages of finalisation.

Mahabubabad, Andole-Jogipet, Kolapur, Nagarkurnool, Atchampet, Sattupalli, Bhupalapally and Devarakonda master plans are awaiting government nod for implementation. Fifteen other plans were readied and are to be sent for final approvals and another 45 are being prepared in a war footing.

Two master plans have been revised and got an official nod while two other revised plans are awaiting final permission. “All the new master plans are being prepared using the latest technology, making it citizen-friendly to get details of land and obtain permissions,” he said.

These plans are being made with the help of the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) with satellite data maps juxtaposed with data from the revenue department to clearly delineate residential, commercial and other zones. Information from 21 other departments is also being sourced and meetings with various stakeholders are being held before finalising the plans.

About 54 master plans under preparation are jointly by the National Institute of Urban Management (NIMU) and Directorate of Town and Country Planning, another 10 are under the Amrut plan and 20 under the TS Municipal Development Plan, he added.