Preparations begin for Munugode bypoll

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 08, 2022 01:30 IST

The Nalgonda district administration has commenced preparations for the by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency even before the notification was issued. 

Collector Vinaykrishna Reddy, Additional Collector Bhaskar, select officials and representatives of seven political parties inspected the EVMs in the Collectorate amid tight security after taking them out of godowns. 

The EVMs in Nalgonda were augmented with machines from Bhongir after many of them were used for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly by-election months ago on instructions from the Election Commission. 

