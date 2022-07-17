Telangana

Polling for Presidential election today

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 17, 2022 19:32 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 19:32 IST

The stage is set for polling at the Legislative Assembly on Monday to elect the next President of India.

Since MLAs constitute the Electoral College for polling, the voter strength in Telangana is 119, with each vote valued at 132. All but three BJP MLAs are expected to vote for combined Opposition candidate Yashwant Singh. The ruling TRS, which has 103 members, Congress and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have pledged their support to Mr. Sinha. The Congress has six MLAs and the MIM seven in the Assembly.

Advertisement
Advertisement

YSR Congress MLA from Kandukur in Prakasam district of neighbouring AP is also expected to cast his vote from the Assembly. The Election Commission has accepted his request and is said to have communicated the same to the Legislature Secretariat here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State also has 17 Lok Sabha members and seven Rajya Sabha members as eligible voters. The TRS has nine members in the Lok Sabha, BJP four, Congress three and MIM is represented by its president Asaduddin Owaisi. All the seven RS members from the State are from TRS and their votes are in favour of Mr. Sinha. They will all vote in Parliament.

Meanwhile, senior bureaucrat Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, who was appointed as election observer in the State, visited the Assembly premises and interacted with Legislative secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu, presiding officer and Legislative joint secretary Ch. Upender Reddy.

He also visited the polling station and strong room to ensure that all arrangements were in place and in conformity with the guidelines issued by the election authority.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...