Political corner meetings in Secunderabad push traffic into chaos

May 04, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Massive traffic congestion was witnessed on the radial routes from Sitaphalmandi to Tarnaka, Osmania University, Ramanagar and RTC X roads stretch on Saturday night on the back of the corner meetings of the Congress party led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commuter woes continued with many of them getting stuck for over 1.5-2 hours while motorists found themselves in multiple gridlocks.

According to the Inspector of Nallakunta Traffic Police D. Rambabu, the closure of Osmania University Gate after 8 p.m. led to further congestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, no additional force was deployed on the route to ease the congestion caused by multiple road closures, the official added.

The ripple affect was also felt on the Allagaddabavi junction, where a road closure is already in effect in view of the MMTS phase-II construction, commuters revealed.

Commuters heading towards Uappal from Sangeeth junction experienced traffic snarls between 7-9 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.