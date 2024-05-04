ADVERTISEMENT

Political corner meetings in Secunderabad push traffic into chaos

May 04, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The election campaign of the Congress party led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at Seethaphalmandi turned the traffic situation on the radial routes of Tarnaka, Osmania University, Ramanagar and RTC X roads chaotic in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Massive traffic congestion was witnessed on the radial routes from Sitaphalmandi to Tarnaka, Osmania University, Ramanagar and RTC X roads stretch on Saturday night on the back of the corner meetings of the Congress party led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Commuter woes continued with many of them getting stuck for over 1.5-2 hours while motorists found themselves in multiple gridlocks.

According to the Inspector of Nallakunta Traffic Police D. Rambabu, the closure of Osmania University Gate after 8 p.m. led to further congestion.

However, no additional force was deployed on the route to ease the congestion caused by multiple road closures, the official added.

The ripple affect was also felt on the Allagaddabavi junction, where a road closure is already in effect in view of the MMTS phase-II construction, commuters revealed.

Commuters heading towards Uappal from Sangeeth junction experienced traffic snarls between 7-9 p.m.

