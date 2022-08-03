Telangana

Police urged to take down images, videos of rape victim

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 03, 2022 20:33 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 20:33 IST

The Hyderabad City Police’s cyber wing has written to social media platforms Instagram and Facebook to take down photos and videos showing the survivor of Jubilee Hills rape case.

The police said they will initiate action against those responsible for uploading the content.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to information, family members of the 17-year-old girl had approached the women safety wing and appealed for an immediate resolution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The said posts on Instagram by one uploader had several likes.

The cyber police said they have invoked sections under the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act in the reported incidents. An investigation was opened to identify the uploaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...