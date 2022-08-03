Police urged to take down images, videos of rape victim

August 03, 2022 20:33 IST

Family of Jubilee Hills gang rape survivor approach police

The Hyderabad City Police’s cyber wing has written to social media platforms Instagram and Facebook to take down photos and videos showing the survivor of Jubilee Hills rape case.

The police said they will initiate action against those responsible for uploading the content.

According to information, family members of the 17-year-old girl had approached the women safety wing and appealed for an immediate resolution.

The said posts on Instagram by one uploader had several likes.

The cyber police said they have invoked sections under the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act in the reported incidents. An investigation was opened to identify the uploaders.