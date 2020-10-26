Police raid on BJP, TRS leaders in Siddipet

SIDDIPET/ Hyderabad

26 October 2020 20:19 IST

‘Police prevent candidate from entering home’

Police have conducted raids on the houses of some BJP and TRS leaders and seized ₹ 18.65 lakh from two BJP leaders. According to police, on a tip off, they raided houses of eight relatives of BJP candidate M. Raghunandan Rao and seized ₹ 18.65 lakh from two persons. However, they could not find any amount from the residence of other six persons. Police also raided on the house of Municipal chairman K. Rajanarsu. But they did not find any amount.

In Hyderabad, the BJP strongly condemned the police raids at the residences of party candidate Raghunandan Rao and his relatives in Siddipet ahead of the bye-elections to Dubbak assembly constituency on November 3.

BJP MLC N. Ramachander Rao, in a statement, termed the police raids “political vendetta”. The TRS party is using police as it is fearing defeat. It was a police highhandedness to create fear in the minds of party workers, he alleged and asserted that party candidate Raghunandan Rao would win the seat with thumping majority as people are fed up with the functioning of State government and they are determined to teach a lesson to the ruling TRS. Further, the police did not show any notice or authorization before conducting the raids and even threatened inmates of house, he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

He said Raghunandan Rao on getting information of police raids abandoned his election campaign and rushed home. But the police not only prevented him from entering his own house but also did not allow him to speak to his wife, Rao accused.

A large number of BJP workers gathered in front of Raghunandan Rao house in Siddipet and condemned the police action raising slogans against the TRS government. Later, Raghunandan Rao asked police officers the reason behind the raids and wanted to know what they achieved by the raids.