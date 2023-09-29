PM to commission two new railway lines in Telangana

September 29, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the course of his two separate visits to Telangana, is likely to dedicate two new railway lines: Krishna to Jaklair and Manoharabad to Siddipet, and two electrification works to the nation virtually, apart from addressing public meetings, informed official sources on Thursday.

The new rail line between Krishna - Jaklair for a distance of 37.48 km is part of Krishna - Devarkadra new line project of about 65.83 km. This project is also the part of Mahabubnagar – Munirabad new rail line project in which the Karnataka portion between Raichur – Munirabad is being executed by SWR – South Western Railway, and is in different stages of completion.

The Mahabubnagar – Devarkadra is an existing line and Krishna –Raichur is existing line and these lines are also part of the project. The new line between Devarkadra - Jaklair for a distance of 28.35 km is already commissioned in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was sanctioned in 1997-98 with the total cost of the entire line being ₹886.73 crore and the line between Krishna - Jaklair is estimated to cost about ₹504.89 crore. The Prime Minister is also likely to flag off a new DEMU train between Kacheguda – Raichur via Mahabunagar, Devarkadra, Jaklair, Krishna, they said, seeking anonymity.

This event is to be held on October 1 at Bhootpur, Mahabubnagar and at Nizamabad on October 3. Mr. Modi will be commissioning Manoharabad - Siddipet new line for a distance of 76.14 km which is again a part of Manoharabad - Kothapalli (151.36 km),

The total project cost sanctioned in 2006-07 is estimated to cost ₹3,011 crore and the approximate cost of the line between Manoharabad - Siddipet is ₹1,200 crore. It is being executed under cost-sharing basis - 1/3rd by the State government along with land free of cost, they disclosed.

Third project to be commissioned will be Dharmabad - Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar - Kurnool City. The first stretch is part of Manmad - Mudkhed - Dhone electrification project sanctioned for a length of 769 km with an estimated cost of ₹900 crore with the section between Manoharabad - Mahabubngar already completed.

The length of the line between Dharmabad - Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar - Kurnool City is 309 km and a branch line between Janakampet - Bodhan for 20 km is part of the project with the estimated cost being ₹400 crore. The section between Dharmabad - Kurnool City is crucial for train operations as it connects northern and western parts of the country with the South, added official sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT