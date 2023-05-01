PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has created a revolution, says Governor

May 01, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great communicator and motivator in highlighting the work of the unsung heroes and organisations across the country through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio talk to the citizens, praised Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday.

The Governor, who organised a special screening of the 100th episode of the Prime Minister’s radio talk at the Raj Bhavan, observed that it has created a revolution as he is the only leader across the world to directly communicate with 100 crore people through the radio, which had found a new glow after being overshadowed by television in recent years.

“Every last Sunday people across the country listen to the radio to hear Mr. Modi mention about the hitherto unknown common man changemakers and Non Government Organisations (NGOs) doing great service. He has mentioned about everything in the villages to space startups and our culture for the entire world to take notice,” she said.

The PM’s radio talk had played a great role in convincing people to take the COVID-19 vaccine shedding inhibitions, popularising millet-based food, cleanliness campaign like the Swachh Bharat, hoisting the national flag, converting vegetable waste to power, organ transplantation, wastage of food and so on, pointed out the Governor.

“You can judge the reach of his radio talk where 30 crore national flags were hoisted when the expectation was 20 crore flags will be used. About 70 lakh children and 40 lakh NGOs took part in the cleanliness campaign. It is extraordinary and I myself had seen people tuning in to the radio in remote villages to listen to the Prime Minister. Like everyone else I am looking forward to his (PM) talk today,” she said.

Earlier, Dr. Soundararajan took part in planting 100 saplings inside the Raj Bhavan to commemorate the occasion, inaugurated a photo exhibition and also released special booklets in the presence of eminent citizens and others.

The Governor also felicitated persons mentioned in the PM’s radio talk like mountaineer Malavath Poorna, handloom artiste Hariprasad who had designed the G20 logo, farmer Ch. Venkat Reddy for popularising Vitamin D fortified foodgrains, Dhruva Space founder Sanjay Nekkanti, social activist Meera Shenoy for taking up the cause of jobs for the disabled, dancer Rajkumar Naik, K. Vitalacharya who spread the library movement with five lakh book collection, Santosh Kumar for water conservation efforts and others. They recalled their respective meetings with the Prime Minister and how he mentioning about their work made them recognisable world over.