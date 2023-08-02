PM Modi to virtually launch modernisation work on 21 railway stations in TS

August 02, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for 21 Amrit Bharat Stations across Telangana, out of the 106 stations under South Central Railway (SCR) to be taken up at a cost of ₹894 crore under the first phase, on August 6.

Railway sources said that a total of 39 Amrit Bharat Stations have been identified under the scheme in Telangana, where the modernisation works include creation of facilities for the comfort of passengers, cleanliness, free Wi Fi etc. Across the country, he will be laying stone for 508 stations in this phase and overall, about 1,300 stations were chosen for the modernisation works, they said.

Mr. Modi had earlier this year laid the foundation stone for Secunderabad Railway station at a cost of ₹715 core and the Cherlapally terminal station being redeveloped at a cost of ₹221 crore. The Railways Ministry under the ‘Amrit Bharat’ station scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. It involves preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each station.

The scheme also envisages improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multi-modal integration, amenities for disabled, sustainable and environment friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, ‘roof plazas’ as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.

The 39 stations identified in Telangana are – Adilabad, Basar, Begumpet, Bhadrachalam Road, Gadwal, Hafizpeta, Hi-tec City, Huppuguda, Hyderabad, Jadcherla, Jangaon, Kacheguda, Kamareddi, Karimnagar, Kazipet Jn, Khammam, Lingampalli, Madhira, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Malakpet, Malkajgiri, Manchiryal, Medchal, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Secunderabad, Shadnagar, Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba, Tandur, Umdanagar, Vikarabad, Warangal, Yadadri, Yakutpura, Zahirabad.

List of stations and the initial cost for each of the stations are: Hyderabad ₹309 crore, Nizamabad ₹53.30 crore, Kamareddy ₹39.90 crore, Mahabubnagar ₹39.90 crore, Mahabubabad ₹39.70 crore, Malakpet ₹36.40 crore, Malkajgiri ₹27.60 crore, Huppuguda ₹26.80 crore, Hafizpet ₹26.60 crore, Hi Tec City ₹26.60 crore, Karimnagar ₹26.60 crore, Ramagundam ₹26.50 crore, Khammam ₹25.40 crore, Madhira ₹25.40 crore, Jangaon ₹24.50 crore, Yadadri ₹24.50 crore, Tandur ₹24.40 crore, Bhadrachalam Road ₹24.40 crore, Zaheerabad ₹24.40 crore and Adilabad ₹17.80 crore, they said..

