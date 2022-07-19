PJTSAU ties up with Murdoch University, two local institutions

July 19, 2022 18:38 IST

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three national and international institutions here on Tuesday for working together in the areas such as learning, teaching, research and strengthening cultural ties.

The MoUs were executed by Registrar of the university S. Sudheer Kumar and International Chair at Murdoch University, Australia, Prof. Rajeev Varshney, Director of Kaveri Seeds Mithun Chand and Managing Director of Ag Bio Systems P. Laxminarayana in the presence of Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao.

According to the university officials, the MoU with Murdoch University would help collaboration so as to promote the advancement of international understanding, dissemination of learning and strengthening of cultural ties. The parties have desired to have a generic MoU to create a foundation from which such collaboration could be developed and also planning to initiate dual degree programmes.

The MoU with Kaveri Seeds would help in establishing collaborative programmes to advance scientific knowledge, capacity building, student exchange and to design and conduct collaborative research projects subject to approvals from the regulatory agencies to enable introduction of high-performing crops in Indian markets.

Similarly, the MoU with Ag Bio Systems intends to support each other in sharing facilities, carrying out collaborative research in pest and disease management, post-graduate and doctoral research guidance and advisory and student exchange. The focus would be to replace chemicals in pest and disease management, control fungal and bacterial diseases in high value and export-oriented crops.

Speaking at this occasion, Mr. Praveen Rao said the students and faculty would benefit immensely from the partnerships to initiate the collaborative research programmes for the larger interests of farmers in Telangana.