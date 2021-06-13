Personal appraisal for Collectors

HYDERABAD

13 June 2021 23:29 IST

The Chief Minister said the performance of Collectors would henceforth be recorded by their personal appraisal reports.

He made the comment while throwing his weight behind officials and asking them to work fearlessly. They should not bow to pressure from anyone.

Mr. Rao asked senior bureaucrats at the meeting to not only serve show-cause notices on Additional Collectors and DPOs but take action against them without delay if they were found wanting in discharge of duties.

