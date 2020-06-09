Partial response to bandh called by Adivasis on ST quota

ADILABAD

09 June 2020

All markets in Agency area were shut

The State bandh called by Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi, also known as Tudum Debba, on Tuesday demanding that the State government file a review petition in Supreme Court on the scrapping of GO Ms. 3 turned out to be partial in old united Adilabad district. Markets in Agency mandals, however, were closed completely.

Markets remained closed in Ichoda, Indervelli, Utnoor, Narnoor in Adilabad district and Sirpur (U), Jainoor and Kerameri in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. There was some dislocation in RTC running its services as protesters had given a dharna in front of bus depots early in the day.

The Tudum Debba has been demanding the State file a review petition as well as issue an Ordinance to restore the provisions of the scrapped GO. In a case the Supreme Court had ruled that providing 100 % reservations for tribals in jobs in the Scheduled Areas was unconstitutional as per the GO and had scrapped it on April 22.

