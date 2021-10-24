Pan shops raided for selling ganja

Hyderabad

24 October 2021 19:26 IST

Rachakonda Police raided about 60 pan shops and booked 38 cases against the owners for selling ganja in roller papers, gum stickers, hookah flavours and banned tobacco products.

Cases were booked under 188 of the India Penal Code, 70-B of City Police Act and relevant sections of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act at LB Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, Saroornagar, Vanasthalipuram, Meerpet, Neredmet, Medipally, Ghatkesar and Pochampally police stations.

