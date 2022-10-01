Telangana Congress welcomes Kharge’s candidature

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 01, 2022 21:18 IST

Congress leaders Shabbir Ali, Anjan Kumar Yadav and Gali Anil Kumar with Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Saturday.

Telangana Congress senior vice president, Mallu Ravi has welcomed the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge for the AICC president election and dismissed the arguments that he doesn’t represent the change in politics.

“He is well known for bringing a better and sustainable change in society, government and in the party organisation,” Dr. Ravi said in a statement here. “Elected 11 times as MLA and MP having vast experience both in the government and public life, his constant endeavour is to bring change.”

Meanhile, senior Congress leaders including TPCC working president j. Geetha Reddy; former Minister Shabbir Ali; former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and others met Mr. Kharge in New Delhi and congratulated him for taking up the challenge to lead the Congress as per the wishes of Sonia Gandhi.

