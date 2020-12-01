Paddy farmers stage dharna at Minpur

MEDAK

01 December 2020 19:47 IST

Government directed fine variety has no buyers, say farmers

Alleging that that fine variety paddy (Sanna Rakalu) is not being purchased at procurement centres, farmers staged a dharna at Minpur in Papannapet mandal on Tuesday. Traffic came to standstill on the Medak-Bodmatpally road for some time due the protest by farmers. They have stated that officials were rejecting the paddy in the name of colour and asked where they would be able to sell the produce. They have urged the government to intervene and address the problem immediately.

