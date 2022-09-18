‘Ozone Run’ held at Gachibowli

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 18, 2022 19:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ozone Run’ for 10 km., 5 km., and 2 km., powered by ‘Save Water And Nature’ to raise awareness among the denizens to save ‘Mother Earth’ and the Ozone layer against the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation drew enthusiastic response with several people from all walks of life in Hyderabad participating in it at Gachibowli on Sunday.

The run was organised to commemorate the International Day for the Preservation of Ozone Layer.

Ozone Run has been started by Bilvoa Vunnam and Teerdha Vunnam and the programme had a presentation on the Ozone layer and how to contribute to climate action. The climate action ambassador awards with silver and gold medals were given away to those who motivated more than 25 or 50 people to participate in the mission about Climate Action. Saplings were distributed to all the participants in the event organised by Green India Challenge, HMDA and others, said a press release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Authority of TS president A. Venkateshwar Reddy was the chief guest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app