‘Ozone Run’ held at Gachibowli

‘Ozone Run’ for 10 km., 5 km., and 2 km., powered by ‘Save Water And Nature’ to raise awareness among the denizens to save ‘Mother Earth’ and the Ozone layer against the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation drew enthusiastic response with several people from all walks of life in Hyderabad participating in it at Gachibowli on Sunday.

The run was organised to commemorate the International Day for the Preservation of Ozone Layer.

Ozone Run has been started by Bilvoa Vunnam and Teerdha Vunnam and the programme had a presentation on the Ozone layer and how to contribute to climate action. The climate action ambassador awards with silver and gold medals were given away to those who motivated more than 25 or 50 people to participate in the mission about Climate Action. Saplings were distributed to all the participants in the event organised by Green India Challenge, HMDA and others, said a press release.

Sports Authority of TS president A. Venkateshwar Reddy was the chief guest.