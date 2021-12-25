Owaisi’s partymen complain to police against Haridwar hate speeches

Hyderabad

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi said that he directed his party’s Uttarakhand team to lodge a complaint at the local police station about the reported hate speeches against religious minorities in Haridwar by individuals belonging to Hindutva outfits.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Owaisi shared an image of a complaint given by AIMIM Uttarakhand State President Nayyar Kazmi to Civil Lines Roorkee police station.

“If strict action isn’t taken, then we’ll launch a state-wide agitation demanding arrest & exemplary punishment. The calls for genocide & ethnic cleansing against Muslims are culmination of 60yrs of dehumanising speech by Sangh Parivar against Muslims & Christians,” Mr. Owaisi tweeted.

Mr. Owaisi claimed that several speakers at the event were “repeat offenders”, and alleged that they were close to the ruling dispensation.

“BJP govts at Centre & State are complicit in this call for genocide This is why there have been no arrests, no condemnation from govt & not even a whisper from moderate Hindus,” he tweeted.

Mr. Owaisi said, “Incitement to genocide is a crime under Genocide Convention 1948. India is party to the Convention but has failed to punish criminals. Is it time to join @IntlCrimCourt so that crimes against humanity like genocide, ethnic cleansing & their incitement don’t go unpunished?”