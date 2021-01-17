Overwhelming attention for vaccine recipients

HYDERABAD

17 January 2021 22:17 IST

Flooded with calls, messages from family, friends post the jab

Healthcare workers who took the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday are flooded with calls and messages from family and well-wishers who have been curiously enquiring about their health post the jab.

On the first day of the vaccination drive on Saturday, as many as 3,962 out of the 4,296 listed Healthcare Workers (HCW) across Telangana were given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said only 11 mild Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported from across the State.

“Only 11 mild AEFI cases were reported with reasons like pain, giddiness and sweating, which are common in any vaccination programme,” the senior official said on Saturday.

On Sunday, Dr Srinivasa Rao said no more adverse events were reported from anywhere in the State.

The vaccine recipients, who spoke to mediapersons after getting the first dose, have received the maximum enquiries.

Centre of attention

S. Kishtamma, a 42-year-old sanitation worker at Gandhi Hospital, said her neighbours, friends and family members have been constantly checking on her. “Those who saw my photos or videos in the media have asked how I was doing. I have informed them that I am fine,” she said.

An associate professor of Pulmonology at Gandhi Hospital, T. Pramod Kumar said he too has received a barrage of messages from near and dear ones.

Sure shot

“I had informed my family before taking the vaccine and they were quite encouraging. Even if they had discouraged me, I would have counselled them and taken the shot,” said Dr Pramod, who has been attending COVID-19 patients right from the time the first case was reported in the State on March 2, 2020.