Oustees to get land possession soon

Oustees waiting for land documents at RDO office in Khammam on Thursday.

KHAMMAM

20 August 2020 22:42 IST

Move to modernise the defunct Gollapadu channel

The Revenue authorities have expedited the process of giving physical possession for the plots allotted to all the eligible people to be affected by the proposed eviction drive to modernise the Gollapadu channel in the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits.

The move follows a series of representations submitted by the Opposition parties, including the Left parties and the BJP individually, to the authorities to ensure physical possession of the plots at Velugumatla near here which were already allotted to more than 600 poor families of the town to be displaced by the eviction drive, in 2018.

The Revenue officials served notices on several poor families inhabiting the areas along the Gollapadu channel in the town over ten days ago to clear the unauthorised structures for modernisation of the defunct Gollapadu channel.

This has evoked flak from several aggrieved residents who approached the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) seeking its intervention to halt the eviction drive until alternative housing arrangements are made for them.

Member of National Commission for Backward Classes, Achary Thalloju, visited the town on August 12 and heard the grievances of the poor families to be affected by the eviction drive.

He held a meeting with the district officials and asked them to avert displacement of the poor families in these pandemic induced difficult times and ensure alternative housing with requisite infrastructure to all the poor families to be affected by the Gollapadu channel modernisation plan, sources said.

Sources in the Revenue Department said the officials concerned have initiated appropriate measures to give physical possession of plots to those having the pattas at Velugumatla as per the High Court's directive issued on Wednesday on a petition filed by ten residents of the town.