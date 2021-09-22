Constable’s organ donation sets transplant arena abuzz

HYDERABAD

22 September 2021 19:46 IST

Potential donors register with Jeevandan programme, many others keen to undergo transplant at govt. hospitals

Organ donation by the family of a brain-dead constable last week has motivated several people to come forward and do the same.

The heart harvested from 34-year-old constable N. Veerababu, who was grievously injured in an accident, was transplanted in a young painter at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Panjagutta, on September 15. The patient is currently under observation.

Since heart transplantation at private hospitals costs upwards of ₹25 lakh, the kin of patients in distress have been contacting doctors to find out the procedure for registering and undergoing transplantation at NIMS or any government hospital. A few others, on the other hand, have expressed interest in donating their organs, informed in-charge of Jeevandan cadaver transplantation programme, G. Swarnalatha.

The donors have registered with Jeevandan programme, and interested recipients directed to the cardiology department of the hospital.

With a surge in demand, it was expected that the number of organs donations this year will exceed 2019’s figures. Donations dropped after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in March last year. Lockdowns restricted movement of people on roads, bringing down road accident rate and a corresponding drop in number of brain-dead patients from whom organs are harvested.

After the Jeevandan programme was inaugurated in 2013, the highest of 573 organs were donated in 2018, followed by 469 in 2019. Last year, the number fell by almost half, to 257.

This year, between January 1 and September 15, a total of 379 organs have been harvested. The numbers are expected to improve by the year-end.