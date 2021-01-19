Open shelter for boys inaugurated

SANGAREDDY

19 January 2021 18:52 IST

Earlier the NGO was working at Ameenpur

Mahima Ministries, an NGO working at Ameenpur with orphan children, has launched an ‘Open shelter home for boys’ in the district headquarters on Tuesday. District Welfare Officer Padmavathi and District Child Welfare Committee chairperson Shivakumari has inaugurated the shelter home at Shanti Nagar. Mahima Ministries founder R.D. Maharaj said that for the past one decade they have been providing shelter to orphan children, street children, beggars and others in their shelter home at Ameenpur and the services will continue.

