Online public meeting on COVID-19 pandemic

CPI(M) plans to highlight issues plaguing toiling masses

In a renewed focus on digital platforms to highlight people’s issues in these times of coronavirus pandemic, the CPI (M) district committee will hold an online public meeting to discuss the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its catastrophic impact on the livelihoods of lakhs of people.

The party district committee has drawn up an ambitious plan to make optimum use of the digital platforms to reach out to the party functionaries and channelise their cohesive strength to highlight the issues plaguing toiling masses, including farmers, labourers and daily wage earners, hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

The social media wing of the party’s district unit has embraced a more active role in bringing to the fore the woes of people worst affected by the coronavirus crisis.

In line with its online initiatives, the district unit of the party has decided to hold an online public meeting on the theme “Corona Kashtalu — Prabhutva Vaikari” (Corona Woes – Attitude of the Government) at 6 p.m. on August 1.

Discuss threadbare

CPI (M) State secretary and former Khammam MP Tammineni Veerabhadram and a host of other senior party leaders will address the online public meeting.

“The virtual public meeting will discuss threadbare the ordeals of people hit hard by the pandemic and the inept response of the State and Central governments to mitigate their sufferings so far,” said CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao.

The travails of the crisis hit farmers, farm labourers, displaced workers of small and medium enterprises and granite factories, the workers of hotels, cinema theatres, and other daily wage earners, among other distressed people will be discussed in the online public meeting, he noted.

Suggestions on the urgent need to extend government aid to the suffering masses and immediate measures to help people overcome the present crisis will come up for discussion in the ensuing meeting, Mr. Rao added.

He said efforts were on to make the online meeting accessible to all on multiple social media platforms and the meeting link will be shared for the benefit of the participants either on Thursday or Friday.