One held for posting obscene content on ‘X’

October 28, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police, acting on a complaint received by SHE Teams, arrested a person for posting obscene content on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The accused, Bhukya Ramesh Naik, the police said, posted sexually explicit content and morphed videos of a woman. It was also observed that the said video became viral, and it was being sold online.

Naik, the police said, priced the video at ₹50. He took screenshots of the payments via WhatsApp from various clients to send across the related content.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was booked under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and IPC S. 509 (Act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

The accused was remanded to judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.