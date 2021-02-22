TelanganaSANGAREDDY 22 February 2021 19:36 IST
Comments
Official sounds caution against rising COVID cases
Updated: 22 February 2021 19:36 IST
Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has suggested the people to be alert as number of corona cases have been increasing in the neighbouring States. In a release here on Monday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that people should not be negligent about coronavirus and one should get tested if there are symptoms of COVID-19. Stating that vaccine is safe and every one should get vaccine, the Collector said those who got vaccinated also should wear masks and wash hands without fail.
More In Telangana
Read more...