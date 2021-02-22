Official sounds caution against rising COVID cases

SANGAREDDY

22 February 2021 19:36 IST

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has suggested the people to be alert as number of corona cases have been increasing in the neighbouring States. In a release here on Monday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that people should not be negligent about coronavirus and one should get tested if there are symptoms of COVID-19. Stating that vaccine is safe and every one should get vaccine, the Collector said those who got vaccinated also should wear masks and wash hands without fail.

