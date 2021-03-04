Offices to be open on Sundays, second Saturday

HYDERABAD

04 March 2021

The offices of the sub-registrars across the State will be open on all the Sundays as well as the second Saturday (March 13).

The decision was taken in view of the anticipated increase in the demand for registrations during the current month which marks the end of the financial year. The sub-registrar offices would be closed on Mahasivarathri on March 11 and Holi on March 29 and they would function on all the remaining days.

Representatives of the Registration and Stamps Employees Association gave their consent to work on holidays when they called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday. They called on the Chief Secretary to thank the government for completing promotions for all categories of employees in the department.

Mr. Somesh Kumar appreciated the employees for the good work done by the department during the last two months in clearing the registration documents. Informing that the registration offices would be working even during holidays, he asked the people to avail of the opportunity.