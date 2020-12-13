Notifications soon for filling up vacancies in government in Telangana

HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary directed to enumerate vacancies across State

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that job notifications would be issued shortly to fill up vacancies in all government departments and recruit teachers and police personnel in a big way.

He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to gather information about vacancies in government departments State-wide, a release said.

Mr. Rao told a meeting on the occasion that there were about 50,000 vacancies in all departments as per primary information. All of them should be filled up. In addition, an estimate about how many more employees in these departments were required could be made. Thousands of teachers and police personnel were also supposed to be recruited.

After an assessment about the number of new jobs was made, the notifications should be issued immediately.