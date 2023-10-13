Nomination filing for Hyderabad Cricket Association election ends

October 13, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two more panels filed nominations for elections to different posts in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, scheduled for October 20, on Friday, the last date for filing the papers.

A. Jagan Mohan Rao, president of Handball Federation, filed the nomination for the post of president of the association with his panel members P. Sridhar (vice-president), R. Harinarayana Rao (secretary), Noel David (joint secretary), C. J. Srinivas (treasurer) and Ansar Ahmed Khan (councillor).

The other panel, named as Good Governance Panel, saw K. Anil Kumar file for the president’s post. His team members Daljeet Singh (vice-president), V. Agam Rao (secretary), T. Basavaraju (joint secretary), P. Mahendra (treasurer) and Vinod Ingle (councillor) would be in the fray for the posts mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nomination scrutiny will be held October 14, and the last date for withdrawal is October 16.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.