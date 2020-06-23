TelanganaADILABAD 23 June 2020 18:23 IST
Comments
Nirmal SP distributes essentials to tribals
Updated: 23 June 2020 18:23 IST
He complimented the tribals for keeping themselves safe
Nirmal Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju on Tuesday distributed essential commodities to 100 tribal families from Naikapuguda and Gonduga in Gummena Englaspur gram panchayat in remote Pembi mandal. He was accompanied by donor Pakhala Ramchander, Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy, Khanapur CI Jairam Naik, Pembi SI Rajesh, Kadem SI Prem Deep and Dasturabad SI Prabhakar Reddy. He complimented the villagers of remote habitations in successfully keeping themselves away from the COVID-19 infection.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Telangana
Read more...