Nine-year old girl burnt alive due to short circuit in Gollagudem village

MEDAK

03 May 2021 18:34 IST

Short circuit starts a flame that consumed the house trapping the girl inside

A nine-year old girl was burnt alive when she was trapped in a hut that caught fire following a short circuit in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place at Gollagudem village in Tekmal mandal. According to sources, Ramulu and Lakshmi, residents of Gollagudem, on Saturday evening went to work on their field leaving their children — Ravi and nine-year-old Bhavani — at home.

The girl who was sleeping outside entered their hut in the middle of the night when a short circuit occurred resulting in a fire that spread quickly and killed the girl. Ramulu who rushed from the field tried to rescue his daughter suffered serious burn injuries. He was shifted to government hospital at Sangareddy for treatment. Fire engine was called in the douse the flames. Police registered a case and are investigating.

