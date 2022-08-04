Telangana

New Telangana High Court judge sworn in

The Telangana High Court.
Marri RamuAugust 04, 2022 11:08 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 11:08 IST

Advocate Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy was sworn in as Judge of Telangana High Court here on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has administered the oath of office to Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy at the First Court hall on the HC premises around 10 a.m. The High Court Registrar General K. Sujana first read out the notification of the President appointing the lawyer as judge.

Subsequently, the Chief Justice administered the oath of office to the new judge. With Justice Vijay Bhaskar Reddy assuming charge, the strength of judges in Telangana High Court rose to 27 in addition to the Chief Justice.

This number of judges in the High Court is likely to rise upto 33 once the President gives consent for appointment of six more lawyers as judges, whose names have been recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation as judges recently.

