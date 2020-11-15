New COVID-19 cases fall as testing dips

HYDERABAD

15 November 2020 23:16 IST

661 test positive; second lowest daily total in over 4 months

Only 661 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana on Saturday as 21,264 people were examined. Usually, around 40,000 to 45,000 samples are put to test every day. The tests could have dropped by 50% because of Diwali on November 14. The cases might be low on Sunday too as the number of samples examined decreases on the last day of every week.

When the daily cases are considered from July 1,the 661 positives are the second lowest number recorded in a day. The lowest of 582 cases were recorded when only 14,729 samples had been put to test on October 25.

The new cases on November 14 include 167 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 57 from Rangareddy and 45 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. The lowest of zero cases were recorded from Narayanpet, and two each from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri. Results of 457 persons were awaited.

From March 2 till now, as many as 48,74,433 samples were tested and 2,57,374 were detected with the novel coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 15,425 were active while 2,40,545 have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,404 with three persons dying on Saturday.

At the 61 government hospitals, 4,675 oxygen beds and 1,465 ICU beds were available on Saturday. In the 224 private hospitals, 2,849 oxygen beds and 2,264 ICU beds were vacant.