New Collectors for Medak, Peddapalli dists.

HYDERABAD

05 February 2021 00:28 IST

Medak and Peddapalli districts were allotted new Collectors by the government on Thursday. S. Harish, Additional Collector, Rangareddy, was transferred and posted Collector of Medak while S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Project Director in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, was assigned to Peddapalli.

The full additional charge of P. Venkata Rami Reddy and Ms. Bharati Hollikeri in the two districts respectively were withdrawn, according to the order issued by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising