Need for 14-day lockdown to break the chain: Bhatti

Hyderabad

11 May 2021 14:18 IST

KCR should bring Corona treatment in Arogyasri as promised, he says

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Bhatti Vikrmarka has demanded the government to impose 14-day lockdown in Telangana to break the chain and include corona treatment in Arogyasri as promised on the floor of the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao has become immune to people’s misery even in the pandemic and was engaged in political witch hunt when people were dying without access to oxygen and hospital beds.

He charged that the CM has killed all the systems in the State with no power left with Ministers and officers and concentrated entire power and decision making with him. For his power-hunger, people are paying the price now, he alleged mentioning how the Municipal polls were conducted blindly ignoring all the warnings of the existing pandemic.

Mr. Vikramarka demanded that a monitoring committee of senior IAS officers be constituted immediately to oversee the distribution of vaccines, conduct of COVID tests, treating the patients ensuring enough supply of oxygen and medicines on daily basis. “Why is the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar entrusted with all the responsibilities,” he asked. He further accused that the Chief Secretary too is not democratic in functioning and none of the officials concerned at the ground level is taken into confidence.

He said there was no shortage of money as the Chief Minister presented Rs. 2.30 lakh crores budget this year despite lockdown last year. All that the government lacks is political will and concern for people’s lives. “CM lacks both these,” he charged and demanded that enough funds be provided for corona treatment.

The CLP leader also suggested that the corona treatment be decentralised with primary health centres equipped with 30 oxygen beds each to reduce pressure on the district hospitals and those in Hyderabad. This will also reduce financial pressure on the poor people affected by the disease. He also wanted the government to set up isolation centres in each constituency.

Charging the CM with total failure, he reminded that as CLP leader he had toured all the government hospitals in the state last year and informed the government of recruiting doctors, nurses and para medical staff on an urgent basis but CM just ignored the suggestions. “If he had taken that ground report seriously we could have handled the present situation comfortably,” he said.

Now the CM talks of recruiting 50,000 medical staff on a temporary basis. KCR is too egoistic to take suggestions from anyone including Ministers, officers and opposition parties, he alleged.