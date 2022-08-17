Need a change in the country, says Kavitha

‘Poverty, unemployment, religious fanaticism need to be addressed on an urgent basis’

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 17, 2022 20:14 IST

MLC K Kavitha along with Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and others participate in a blood donation programme at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

MLC K. Kavitha said that there was a need for change in the country and for that everyone should make efforts. She said that poverty, unemployment, religious fanaticism are the problems being faced by the country and we have to address them on an urgent basis.

Ms. Kavitha, along with party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao, participated in a blood donation camp at Telangana Bhavan as part of 75 years of Independence Day celebrations (Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu) on Wednesday.

After launching the blood donation camp at Telangana Bhavan, Ms. Kavitha slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on dynasty rule in the Independence Day speech. The Centre should focus on eradicating poverty, unemployment and communalism in the country instead of initiating into such debates, she said.

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and others participated in the blood donation camp held at Telangana Bhavan.

Blood donation camps were held at several places across the State as part of the celebrations.

Inaugurating blood donation camps at Station Ghanapur government hospital, Hanamakonda Collectorate, Warangal MGM Hospital, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao said that there will not be any health problems due to donation of blood. Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MLAs Rajiah, Ramesh GMWC mayor Gundu Sudha Rani and others have participated in the programme.

