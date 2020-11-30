Nalgonda temples teem with devotees on Karthika Pournami

NALGONDA

30 November 2020 23:41 IST

Devotees light lamps on the occasion

Karthika Pournami or Dev Deepavali, the full moon day of the Karthika month, filled the many ancient temples in Nalgonda with brilliance. Devotees thronged Shaivite temples such as the Sri Chaya Someswara Swamy and Sri Pachala Someswara Swamy temples at Panagal, even before sunrise, to light lamps and offer special prayers.

The temple management of the popular Pillalamarri Sri Erakeswara Swamy temple in Suryapet, one of the oldest in the district, decorated the temple, and an illuminated impression of the Shiv linga on its premises drew special attention of the devotees. Long queues of devotees were seen at the Sri Agastheswara Swamy temple at Wadapally, at the confluence of the rivers Krishna and Musi or Sangam for the prayers and holy dip. Closest to Hyderabad, the Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Yadagirgutta also witnessed heavy devotee footfall on the special day.

Advertising

Advertising