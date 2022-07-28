Musi Project receiving high inflows in Nalgonda

July 28, 2022 00:47 IST

The Musi Project in Nalgonda has been receiving high-volume inflows in view of the flood from upstream in Hyderabad.

Project officials maintaining optimum storage levels on Tuesday were letting out flood by operating eight crest gates.

According to reports available at 9 p.m., the project was receiving nearly 20,000 cusecs water and over 25,000 cusecs were being released into the downstream. The eight crest gates were lifted to a height of six feet each.

The Project was holding 2.59 tmc water as against its full capacity of 4.46 tmc. The water level was 637 feet while the full reservoir level is 645 feet.