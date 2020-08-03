Murder accused, brother found in pool of blood

NALGONDA

03 August 2020 20:00 IST

Two brothers, one of them accused in a murder and recently released on bail, were found in a pool of blood outside their house at Hajarigudem village in Anumula mandal here on Monday.

Both had visible injuries made by a sharp-weapon all over the body, while one lay dead on a cot and the body of the other brother was found nearby, outside the house. Their third sibling, Hari, who was reportedly sleeping indoors, escaped the attack. Halia police identified the victims as Janapati Satyanarayana, a local businessman, and Anji, an accused in a murder near the same village that occurred last year.

According to information, on February 5 last year, one Sirasagandla Revanth Kumar, a dairy businessman who left home for milk collection from nearby villages in the wee hours, was found hacked to death. He was found in a pool of blood near Hajarigudem village limits. The victim’s father S. Srinivas had alleged involvement of some youths from that village.

Subsequently, it was also suspected that Revanth was killed over an issue of extramarital affair. Based on complaints and preliminary investigations, Janapati Anji was arrested and remanded. On Monday, Halia police said the double murder took place around 3 a.m., and according to a complaint lodged by the Janapati family, the killings were by Sirasagandla family with a motive of revenge.

Police have launched an investigation, and a search for a list of suspects is on.