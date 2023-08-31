MRPS leader Y. Bhaskar, others join BRS

August 31, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Yathakula Bhaskar along with others joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao here on Thursday.

Along with Mr. Bhaskar, MRPS leaders J.R. Kumar, Srinivasulu, Satish and several others joined BRS at Telangana Bhavan here. Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Palair MLA K. Upender Reddy, and MLC T. Ravinder Rao were present during the MRPS leaders’ joining.

Mr. Harish Rao said some parties start making promises as the election period arrives but the difference between such parties and BRS was that the leader would implement new programmes without even making election promise and also fulfilling the promises made during the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that BRS government was not “slogan sarkar but solution sarkar”, Mr. Rao said that the promises made by the Congress were not being implemented fully in Karnataka and the party’s success there was not out of people’s love for Congress but due to anger against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP leader Amit Shah had no understanding of Telangana but he had simply read out the script prepared by somebody else at the recent Khammam public meeting, he said.

The Minister explained that the BRS government has given ₹20 lakh to Dalit students under the Ambedkar overseas scholarship scheme and set up a large number of residential schools, 12 residential junior colleges and 80 women’s residential degree colleges for Dalits.

Besides, Telangana was the only State in the country to have installed the 125-feet B.R. Ambedkar statue and also named the new Secretariat building after Ambedkar. However, the Centre was silent on demand for naming the new Parliament building after Ambedkar, he said.

Stating that BJP and Congress had no right to speak about tribal communities, the Minister said that the Telangana government was implementing 10% reservation for tribals and upgraded thandas or gudems into Gram Panchayats to improve their infrastructure and funding. States under BJP and Congress rule were facing power and water problems besides communal clashes.

Mr. Harish Rao assured that the BRS would use the services of Yathakula Bhaskar appropriately and provide him with proper place or recognition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.