ADVERTISEMENT

MoS Jal Shakti faulted for statement in Parliament on national project issue

March 18, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Vice Chairman State Planning Board asks Union Minister to verify from Parliament records

The Hindu Bureau

Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) B. Vinod Kumar has charged Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu with making a false statement in Parliament and misleading the people of the country in the matter of national project status to Kaleshwaram by stating that the State government had never requested such status to the project.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said in a statement issued here on Saturday demanded that he change the statement made on the floor of Parliament and apologise for making a false statement or the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would move a privilege motion against the Minister.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said that as Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the floor of Parliament on July 20, 2018 to accord national status to either of the two major irrigation projects taken up by the Telangana Government — Kaleshwaram across Godavari and Palamuru-Rangareddy across Krishna. He asked the MoS verify this from Parliament records so that facts could come out before people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While responding to his request, the then Minister of Water Resources (now Jal Shakti) Nitin Gadkari stated that it was the Centre’s policy not to accord national status to any irrigation project in the country from then on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US