Modi needs appreciation for handling Chinese aggression, says Minister Jaishankar

February 27, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - Hyderabad

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said people need to appreciate the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Chinese aggression in the context that it happened in the midst of COVID when India and the world were preoccupied with the pandemic.

“To deploy the Indian forces in those heights in such difficult conditions and take the challenge head-on was taken note of by outsiders as well. We need to appreciate the enormity of what Prime Minister Modi did,” he said while delivering a talk on “India’s G20 Presidency”, organised by the Forum for Nationalist Thinkers, Hyderabad chapter, on Sunday.

“It’s not that we did not send soldiers earlier but they were unprepared. This time they were fully equipped and supported strongly,” he said adding that the world also took note of India’s diplomacy. “We made it clear that our relations with China can not be normal until our issues are resolved,” he said asking how many countries have been able to display such boldness.

The External Affairs Minister said the world now views a new and bold India. They see the difference between how India reacted on the 26/11 terror attacks and the Pulwama attacks. The world has seen how a new India under Narendra Modi handled COVID-19 and commands respect for it. This government is more resolute and the world is noticing that.

Praising Mr. Modi for his dynamic approach to the issues, he said India has created a situation where decisions in international politics cannot happen without India’s concern. He said the Prime Minister showed our ancient civilisation positively to the world - citing how Yoga Day is now celebrated across the world after his initiative.

He said the G20 presidency came at a crucial time when the world is facing its toughest time overcoming the COVID pandemic that destroyed economies unbelievably. Climate change, the Ukraine crisis and the technology changes are other challenges to deal with. However, the two positives from this are that India will get ready for the world and the world will get ready for India.

He said India needs to get ready to deal with the world as it is the 5th largest economy and our partnerships with other countries will only spiral. With the world becoming a global working place, Indian talent will not be confined to India and their demand will grow across the world, he said.

India’s image has grown tremendously as the world sees it as a globally responsible country, the Minister said citing the country’s services in Turkey earthquake. We have become the first responders to the world’s issues and calamities, and the world is noticing it, he argued.

Stating that G20 is a great opportunity to showcase India to the world as the top one lakh influencers of the world will be in India for the conference meetings. The positive impact of the country’s strong political leadership, growing economy, fast paced infrastructure and its talent pool will be enormous on them, he said.

Union Minister for Tourism, G. Kishan Reddy, and retired judge of Supreme Court R. Subash Reddy also spoke on the occasion. Former MLC N. Ramchandra Rao presided over the event.