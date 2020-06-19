Mobile app for weather info launched in Telangana

Hyderabad

19 June 2020 16:31 IST

TS-Weather will be useful for both farmers and the general public in planning their activities.

People of Telangana will soon be able to access weather-related information on their fingertips to help plan their activities.

The State government has launched a mobile application that enables people to access information about weather conditions. The app, TS-Weather, is especially useful for farmers in planning their agriculture-related activities while general public can plan their visits based on the info.

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar formally launched the app, designed and developed by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, on June 19. He also unveiled posters relating to the app, available on Google Playstore for download.

He said the app was designed to give comprehensive information about weather — like rainfall warning — which people could use and plan activities. Mobile users can access information relating to areas across the State, from remote villages to core urban centres, at their fingertips through the application.