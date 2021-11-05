Minor found dead near Vengal Rao Park

Hyderabad

05 November 2021 12:20 IST

The body of a minor girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Vengal Rao Park at Dwarakapuri Colony under Punjagutta police station here on Thursday. The girl, who is aged about five years, had bruises on her neck.

Police said that at 9.27 a.m., they attended a Dial 100 call from locals who informed them about the body lying on the road near Mid Town building in the area. Immediately, a team was rushed to the spot, and after the inquest, the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for preservation. Forensic experts collected her fingerprints and DNA samples.

“We are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to verify who dumped her body on the road. She was not sexually assaulted,” an officer said.

He said that no girl missing/girl kidnap case was registered in the three urban police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.