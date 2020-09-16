MGM Hospital adds 100 more COVID beds

Hyderabad

16 September 2020 23:10 IST

MGM Hospital, Warangal, now has the 24-hour COVID testing facility for admitted patients, even as it increased its hospital bed capacity by 100 to treat coronavirus patients.

MGM superintendent Dr. K. Nagarjuna Reddy said at a press conference on Wednesday that the hospital now has 440 COVID beds and 238 beds are vacant as of now. So there is no shortage of beds at MGM, he said. There are 60 oxygen beds as well.

Dr. Reddy said that Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests are now made available round-the-clock and there was nothing to worry. A new vaporiser is ready for installation for the old oxygen tank to increase the pressure in supply oxygen beds. The hospital is also installing 13 KL capacity new liquid oxygen tank. Work is under progress and the new facility will be available in 15 to 20 days, he said.

Advertising

Advertising