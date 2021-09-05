Mithali shares mantra for staying mentally strong

HYDERABAD

05 September 2021 20:39 IST

Indian women’s cricket skipper says affirmations chits, inspirational speeches work for her

Pieces of paper with affirmations written on them and stuck at specific spots at home is one of the ways Indian Women’s Cricket captain Mithali Raj keeps herself motivated. Among other spots, she sticks the paper posts on mirrors, something she looks at before hitting the bed or soon after waking up, with affirmations reading ‘today will be a good day’, ‘focus on these things today’, etc.

At a webinar on ‘Defend mind’s googly’ organised on Sunday by 1Life, a non-profit organisation working in the field of crisis support and suicide prevention, ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, Ms Mithali spoke candidly about how she feels butterflies in her stomach despite being in professional cricket for nearly two decades. She also spoke about her vulnerabilities, mental conditioning, importance of sleep and recovery, coping on low days, and other aspects.

“With my own experience, I have come to understand that the mind is just as fickle as people around us. I have always had a routine. Even in quarantine, it was not like holiday for me. I tried to stick to my routine, which included exercise,” she said, adding that watching inspirational speeches is another mental conditioning method.

Advertising

Advertising

She spoke about having her vulnerabilities, weaknesses. Stressing that she does not focus on weaknesses, Ms Mithali said that people might lose sight of their strength if they don’t focus on it. Currently, her team is in Australia.

Consultant psychiatrist at Asha Hospitals S. Swetha, who participated in the webinar, was asked about practical tips on staying positive in the face of constant negativity. She advised people not to take a decision when they are emotionally charged – either furious, dejected or elated.

Stating that contrary to the apprehensions over increase in suicides during the COVID-19 pandemic due to unexpected stress, she said that there was 6% decrease in the annual rate. “COVID improved coping skills. There is an increase in the number of people with depression, anxiety disorders, stress levels, because of loss of job, finances, relocation, or other factors. Yet number of suicides is not rising. Coping skills helps us live life in better ways,” said Dr Swetha.