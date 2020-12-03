Market yard official ‘suspended’

KHAMMAM

03 December 2020 23:57 IST

The special grade secretary of Madhira Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) K Chowdari Reddy has been placed under suspension on charges of violation of protocol norms and dereliction of duty during the inaugural ceremony of the CCI procurement centre at the AMC in Madhira town last month.

The action comes following a complaint by Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka against the special grade secretary alleging that the latter breached protocol norms by concluding the inaugural ceremony even before his arrival on November 9 in Madhira, sources said.

Based on the MLA's complaint, the authorities concerned issued a show-cause notice to Mr Reddy and subsequently placed him under suspension, pending a detailed inquiry.

