Maoist plans to enter State will be foiled with steely grit: DGP

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

18 July 2020 22:44 IST

‘Leaders in Chhattisgarh trying hard to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere’

The sinister designs of Maoists to make a re-entry into the State from Chhattisgarh to carry out disruptive activities and hamper its development will be foiled with firm resolve, said Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Saturday.

“The State is marching on the path of progress amid a peaceful atmosphere devoid of Maoist activities,” he noted, saying that the CPI (Maoist) State committee leaders based in Chhattisgarh were making desperate attempts to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the State with a nefarious game plan.

The DGP held a high-level review meeting with police officials of the district and also neighbouring Mahabubabad district on anti-Maoist operations in Manuguru town late on Saturday afternoon.

The top cop’s visit to Manuguru assumed significance in the aftermath of Wednesday’s encounter, in which Maoists and police exchanged fire, resulting in injury to a special police party constable at Mallepallithogu forest area in Karakagudem mandal of Manuguru sub-division.

Operational strategies to contain the renewed attempts by Maoists to gain foothold in the Agency areas of the district, considered erstwhile strongholds of Naxal groups, strengthening of intelligence gathering and sharing besides other counter-insurgency action plans, reportedly figured in the deliberations of the meeting, sources said.

Talking to mediapersons in Manuguru before leaving for Hyderabad in a chopper, winding up his day-long tour of two Agency mandals, Mr.Reddy slammed the Maoists terming them ‘anti-development forces’.

“They are instigating innocent tribals to indulge in violence to further their nefarious designs,” he charged, alleging that the rebels were trying to exploit gullible tribal people by propagating their ‘rusted ideology’ for their selfish ends.

“They are conspiring to extort money from contractors, businessmen, doctors, engineers and other professionals by sending threatening letters. Their evil designs and disruptive moves will be thwarted with steely resolve,” he said.

Earlier, the DGP reviewed the anti-Maoist operations with the police of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts at Venkatapuram police station in the neighbouring district.

Speaking to journalists, he alleged that the Maoist leaders were making innocent Adivasis scapegoats to further their own interests. “People should be wary of such sinister tactics and keep at bay the scourge of violence,” he said.