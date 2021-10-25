Maoists call for bandh

MULUGU

25 October 2021 21:22 IST

The CPI (Maoist) State committee has called a bandh on October 27 in protest against what it termed as “fake encounter” killing of three of its cadres at Tekulagudem forest area adjoining Telangana’s Mulugu district on Monday morning.

In a statement, official spokesman of the CPI (Maoist) State committee Jagan alleged that three Maoists – Naroti Dhamal, Area Committee Member, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, Sodi Ramal and P Badhru, Maoist cadres from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, were killed in a “fake encounter” in Tekulagudem forest area.

He charged the TRS dispensation in the State with unleashing "brutal repression" against revolutionaries as part of the Centre’s “Operation Samadhan offensive.”

"The three slain Maoist cadres hailed from poor Adivasi families," he said while paying tributes to them.