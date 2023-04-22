ADVERTISEMENT

Manjeera Kumbha Mela to begin on April 24

April 22, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

All arrangements in place for the 12-day event; RTC told to operate buses from the neighbouring States to help devotees reach the site

R Avadhani
R. Avadhani

The Manjeera Kumbh Mela will begin at Raghavapur village in Nyalakal mandal of Sangareddy district on April 24 and end on May 5. Devotees from Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka would participate in the event and take holy dip in the river Manjeera. Naga sadhus will also be participating in the event.

Manjeera Kumbha Mela was first held in 2010 on the directions of Panchavat Seer Kashinath Baba.

The Manjeera, a tributary of the river Godavari, originates near Gavalwadi village in Beed district of Balaghat Hills in Maharashtra, passes through Osmanabad and Lathur districts of that State before entering Bidar district in Karantaka. It then enters Telangana at Janwada village.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Collector A. Sharath held a review meeting with police, revenue and medical officers on the arrangements being made for the Kumba Mela. Officials were told to arrange for separate shower facilities and dress-changing rooms for men and women; round-the-clock water supply, sanitation and garbage collection.

Medical officers were instructed to set up an adequate number of medical camps and stock required ORS packets in view of the severe summer. RTC officers were instructed to operate buses from the neighbouring States to help the devotees reach the site.

The Collector also told officers concerned to keep fire engines and life guards on standby.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US