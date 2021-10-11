Man hit by Telangana Speaker’s escort vehicle dies

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

MEDAK:

11 October 2021 15:09 IST

In a shocking incident, a man was killed after he was knocked down by a police vehicle in the convoy of Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy near Kallakal on NH-44 of Medak district on Monday afternoon.

According to official sources, the convoy of the Speaker was on its way from Hyderabad to Banswada in Kamareddy to attend official function. A police escort vehicle in the convoy hit a person identified as Narasimha Reddy, a worker in a private factory in the nearby industrial area. The victim was crossing the road when the speeding vehicle knocked him down.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy was in another vehicle but got down and ensured that the grievously injured victim was shifted to a nearby hospital. The victim died while undergoing treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

A statement from the Speaker’s office later in the day said it was unfortunate that a man died in the accident. He asked the officials to take all measures to extend all assistance to the family of the deceased person.